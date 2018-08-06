Mini Coconut-Chai Cheesecakes

Con Poulos; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
Active Time
20 Mins
Total
Yield
12
JULIA LEVY
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup whole almonds
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened flaked coconut
  • 2 tablespoons refined coconut oil, melted
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 6 tablespoons coconut sugar, divided
  • 4 ounces Neufchâtel cheese, at room temperature
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • 1 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla bean paste (or seeds scraped from 1 vanilla bean pod)
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 3/4 cup refrigerated pomegranate juice
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 3/4 cup pomegranate seeds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 182
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 25mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 17g
  • Sugar per serving 14g
  • Sodium per serving 131mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 63mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a standard muffin tin with 12 paper muffin liners.

Step 2

Place almonds in a food processor; pulse until coarsely ground, about 10 times. Add flaked coconut; pulse until finely ground but still chunky, about 5 times. Transfer to a bowl; stir in oil, salt, and 2 tablespoons of the coconut sugar. Spoon 1 tablespoon mixture into each muffin liner, pressing with fingers to flatten. Bake until lightly browned and set, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven; cool 15 minutes.

Step 3

Beat Neufchâtel cheese with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth, about 30 seconds. Add egg, yogurt, vanilla, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and remaining 4 tablespoons coconut sugar; beat until smooth, about 30 seconds. Pour batter evenly over cooled mixture in muffin liners (about 3 tablespoons batter each). Bake at 350°F until centers are set but still have a slight jiggle, 12 to 13 minutes. Remove from oven; cool completely, about 30 minutes. Chill, covered, at least 1 hour or up to 4 hours.

Step 4

Stir together pomegranate juice and honey in a small saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high. Cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced to 1/3 cup, 8 to 10 minutes. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

Step 5

To serve, remove chilled cheesecakes from muffin liners. Drizzle with chilled pomegranate syrup, and sprinkle with pomegranate seeds.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up