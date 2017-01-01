- Calories per serving 333
- Fat per serving 26g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrates per serving 28g
- Sodium per serving 620mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Calcium per serving 106mg
Meze Plates With Homemade Tabbouleh
Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Make tabbouleh: Pulse cauliflower in a food processor until crumbly, about 10 times. Transfer to a bowl. Add parsley, mint, 2 tablespoons of the oil, 2 tablespoons of the lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon of the pepper, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt to bowl; stir until combined.
Step 2
In a separate bowl, combine tomatoes, cucumber, chickpeas, onion, olives, and remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper; toss to coat.
Step 3
Place 3/4 cup tomato mixture in center of each of 4 plates. Divide tabbouleh, baba ghanoush, artichokes, and bell peppers evenly among plates, spooning around tomato mixture. Drizzle with additional oil, if desired. Serve immediately with pita rounds, if desired, and lemon wedges.