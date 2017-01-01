- Calories per serving 190
- Total fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Trans fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 150mg
- Sodium per serving 460mg
- Potassium per serving 147mg
- Total carbohydrate per serving 9g
- Dietary fiber per serving 2g
- Sugars per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 16g
Mexican Shrimp with Lime
Mittera/Designed for One
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Coat the onions with cooking spray and cook 2 minutes. Coat the shrimp with cooking spray, add to the onion, and cook mixture for 4 minutes or until shrimp are opaque in center. Remove from heat.
Step 2
Stir in the remaining ingredients, except the lime. Squeeze the lime juice over all. Cover and let stand 2 minutes to absorb flavors.
This recipe excerpted from Designed for One ©2017 by the American Diabetes Association. Available at ShopDiabetes.org.