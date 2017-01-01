Mexican Shrimp with Lime

Mittera/Designed for One
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
6 Mins
Yield
1
Health.com
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup chopped onion
  • 4 ounces peeled raw shrimp
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons light butter
  • 3/4 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon lemon pepper seasoning
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro, optional
  • 1 lime, halved

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 190
  • Total fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Trans fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 150mg
  • Sodium per serving 460mg
  • Potassium per serving 147mg
  • Total carbohydrate per serving 9g
  • Dietary fiber per serving 2g
  • Sugars per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 16g

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Coat the onions with cooking spray and cook 2 minutes. Coat the shrimp with cooking spray, add to the onion, and cook mixture for 4 minutes or until shrimp are opaque in center. Remove from heat.

Step 2

Stir in the remaining ingredients, except the lime. Squeeze the lime juice over all. Cover and let stand 2 minutes to absorb flavors.

This recipe excerpted from Designed for One ©2017 by the American Diabetes Association. Available at ShopDiabetes.org.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up