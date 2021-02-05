Mexican Corn Skillet Pizza

Stir together chickpea flour, water, oil, and salt, and you’ve got the batter for the super simple crust. High in protein, folate, and fiber, and naturally gluten-free, the crispy flatbread (inspired by French socca) is the perfect base for the bold and smoky chipotle sauce and charred toppings.

By Marianne Williams
Health March 2021

Credit: Greg DuPree

35 mins
1 hr 25 mins
4
Ingredients

Skillet Chickpea Crust
Chipotle Tomato Sauce
Pizza Topping

Directions

Skillet Chickpea Crust

  • Stir together chickpea flour, 1 cup warm water, salt, and 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large bowl. Let stand for at least 30 minutes or up to 1 hour while oven preheats.

  • Place a 12-inch cast-iron skillet in oven, and preheat to 450°F. When oven has finished preheating, carefully remove hot skillet, and add remaining tablespoon oil, swirling to coat. Pour chickpea batter into skillet, and return to oven. Bake until golden brown and batter is set (top of batter will no longer be shiny and it won’t jiggle), about 10 minutes.

Chipotle Tomato Sauce

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Toss together tomatoes and oil in a large bowl. Spread tomatoes onto a baking sheet, and bake in preheated oven until starting to brown and burst, about 20 minutes. Cool 10 minutes.

  • Transfer tomatoes to a food processor. Add chipotle chile, adobo sauce, and salt, and pulse until completely incorporated and smooth, about 10 pulses. Transfer to a medium bowl; cover and refrigerate until ready to use. (Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.)

To Make Pizza

  • Prepare Skillet Chickpea Crust as directed. Top with 1/3 cup Chipotle Tomato Sauce, charred corn, chopped charred poblano chile, and shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Bake at 450°F until cheese is melted and bubbly, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven. Top with crumbled Cotija cheese and Tajin seasoning. Scatter cilantro leaves over pizza, and serve with lime wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
356 calories; fat 22g; cholesterol 23mg; sodium 515mg; carbohydrates 26g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 14g; sugars 7g; saturated fat 7g.
