Mediterranean Salad Jars

courtesy of Tieghan Gerard
Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
4
Tieghan Gerard

Swap in other ingredients. You can also reduce fat by using only 1/4 cup oil and half an egg.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, chopped, plus 1/3 cup oil reserved
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • 4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 2 lemons)
  • 1 tablespoon chopped dill
  • 1 tablespoon chopped basil
  • 1 pinch crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1 pinch each salt and pepper
  • 2 14-oz. cans chickpeas, drained
  • 1/2 cup marinated artichoke hearts
  • 2 carrots, shredded
  • 1 1/2 cups cooked quinoa
  • 2 cucumbers, sliced or chopped
  • 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 4 cups fresh arugula
  • 1/3 cup toasted sunflower or pumpkin seeds
  • 4 hard-boiled eggs
  • 1 avocado, sliced
  • Lime (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 776
  • Fat per serving 47g
  • Saturated fat per serving 10g
  • Cholesterol per serving 203mg
  • Fiber per serving 17g
  • Protein per serving 28g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 68g
  • Sugar per serving 16g
  • Sodium per serving 666mg
  • Iron per serving 6mg
  • Calcium per serving 288mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a medium bowl, combine sun-dried tomatoes and reserved oil, red wine vinegar, honey, lemon-juice, dill, basil, red pepper flakes, salt , and pepper. Add chickpeas and toss.

Step 2

Using 4 jars, layer artichokes, carrots, and quinoa. Spoon on chickpeas and vinaigrette. Layer on cucumbers, feta, arugula, and seeds. Add an egg to each jar. Seal and refrigerate up to3 days.

Step 3

To serve, add 1/4 of the avocado and a squeeze of lime, if desired.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up