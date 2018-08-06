In a medium bowl, combine sun-dried tomatoes and reserved oil, red wine vinegar, honey, lemon-juice, dill, basil, red pepper flakes, salt , and pepper. Add chickpeas and toss.

Step 2

Using 4 jars, layer artichokes, carrots, and quinoa. Spoon on chickpeas and vinaigrette. Layer on cucumbers, feta, arugula, and seeds. Add an egg to each jar. Seal and refrigerate up to3 days.