- Calories per serving 776
- Fat per serving 47g
- Saturated fat per serving 10g
- Cholesterol per serving 203mg
- Fiber per serving 17g
- Protein per serving 28g
- Carbohydrates per serving 68g
- Sugar per serving 16g
- Sodium per serving 666mg
- Iron per serving 6mg
- Calcium per serving 288mg
Mediterranean Salad Jars
courtesy of Tieghan Gerard
Swap in other ingredients. You can also reduce fat by using only 1/4 cup oil and half an egg.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium bowl, combine sun-dried tomatoes and reserved oil, red wine vinegar, honey, lemon-juice, dill, basil, red pepper flakes, salt , and pepper. Add chickpeas and toss.
Step 2
Using 4 jars, layer artichokes, carrots, and quinoa. Spoon on chickpeas and vinaigrette. Layer on cucumbers, feta, arugula, and seeds. Add an egg to each jar. Seal and refrigerate up to3 days.
Step 3
To serve, add 1/4 of the avocado and a squeeze of lime, if desired.