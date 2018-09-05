Mediterranean Frittata

Christopher Testani; Food Styling: Margret Dickey; Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis
Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
4
JULIA LEVY

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1 cup 1/2-in.-cubed red-skinned potatoes (about 5 1/2 oz.)
  • 8 large eggs
  • 1/4 cup whole milk
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 2 teaspoons coarse-grain Dijon mustard, divided
  • 1 cup chopped broccoli florets (from 1 small head broccoli)
  • 1 tablespoon thinly sliced garlic (about 2 garlic cloves)
  • 1/2 cup drained jarred roasted red bell pepper strips (from 1 16-oz. jar)
  • 1/4 cup halved pitted kalamata olives
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill, plus more for garnish
  • 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon minced shallot (from 1 shallot)
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 306
  • Fat per serving 21g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 382mg
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 12g
  • Sugar per serving 4g
  • Sodium per serving 713mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 137mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°F. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add potatoes; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 7 minutes.

Step 2

Whisk together eggs, milk, salt, and 1 teaspoon of the mustard in a medium bowl. Set aside.

Step 3

Add broccoli and garlic to potatoes in skillet; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until broccoli is bright green and tender, about 3 more minutes. Stir in pepper strips, olives, and dill. Pour egg mixture into skillet, and increase heat to medium-high; cook, without stirring, until egg mixture begins to set around edges, 1 to 2 minutes. Sprinkle with feta, and bake in preheated oven until set, 8 to 10 minutes.

Step 4

Meanwhile, combine vinegar, shallot, crushed red pepper, and remaining 1 teaspoon mustard in a small bowl. Whisk in remaining 1 tablespoon oil until dressing is thoroughly combined. Drizzle frittata with dressing, and garnish with chopped fresh dill. Serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up