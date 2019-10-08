Got a matcha latte lover in your crowd? She’ll be extra thankful for this striking pie, and we bet everyone will enjoy the better-for-you toppings: pomegranate arils for pop and antioxidants, and Greek yogurt for tanginess and probiotics. This is one dessert that’s easier to put together than it looks. The custard cooks on the stove, and the pie can chill in the fridge for up to three days, making it the perfect recipe to cross off your holiday to-do list early.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Roll dough into a 12-inch circle on a lightly floured work surface. Fit dough inside a 9-inch pie plate, pressing into bottom and up sides of plate; crimp edges. Top with a piece of parchment paper, leaving a 2-inch overhang of paper over edges of plate. Fill with pie weights. Bake in preheated oven until crust edges are firm, about 15 minutes. Remove paper and weights from crust. Continue baking until golden brown, 10 to 13 minutes. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes.
Whisk together sugar, cornstarch, matcha, and salt in a medium saucepan. Whisk in milk, cream, and egg yolks. Cook over medium-high, stirring constantly, until mixture is thickened, 8 to 10 minutes.
Pour filling into cooled crust. Cover with plastic wrap touching filling to prevent a skin from forming. Refrigerate until chilled, about 4 hours. To serve, top each slice evenly with yogurt and pomegranate arils.
