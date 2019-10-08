Matcha Custard Pie

Greg DuPree
Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time, including 4 hours chilling
Yield
Serves 10
By Anna Theoktisto

Got a matcha latte lover in your crowd? She’ll be extra thankful for this striking pie, and we bet everyone will enjoy the better-for-you toppings: pomegranate arils for pop and antioxidants, and Greek yogurt for tanginess and probiotics. This is one dessert that’s easier to put together than it looks. The custard cooks on the stove, and the pie can chill in the fridge for up to three days, making it the perfect recipe to cross off your holiday to-do list early.

Ingredients

  • Whole-Wheat Piecrust Dough
  • All-purpose flour, for work surface
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon matcha powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 4 large eggs
  • 10 tablespoons plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • 10 tablespoon pomegranate arils

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 287
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Cholesterol per serving 107mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 35g
  • Sugar per serving 15g
  • Sodium per serving 226mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 95mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Roll dough into a 12-inch circle on a lightly floured work surface. Fit dough inside a 9-inch pie plate, pressing into bottom and up sides of plate; crimp edges. Top with a piece of parchment paper, leaving a 2-inch overhang of paper over edges of plate. Fill with pie weights. Bake in preheated oven until crust edges are firm, about 15 minutes. Remove paper and weights from crust. Continue baking until golden brown, 10 to 13 minutes. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Step 2

Whisk together sugar, cornstarch, matcha, and salt in a medium saucepan. Whisk in milk, cream, and egg yolks. Cook over medium-high, stirring constantly, until mixture is thickened, 8 to 10 minutes.

Step 3

Pour filling into cooled crust. Cover with plastic wrap touching filling to prevent a skin from forming. Refrigerate until chilled, about 4 hours. To serve, top each slice evenly with yogurt and pomegranate arils.

Also appeared in: Health, November, 2019

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement