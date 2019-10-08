Got a matcha latte lover in your crowd? She’ll be extra thankful for this striking pie, and we bet everyone will enjoy the better-for-you toppings: pomegranate arils for pop and antioxidants, and Greek yogurt for tanginess and probiotics. This is one dessert that’s easier to put together than it looks. The custard cooks on the stove, and the pie can chill in the fridge for up to three days, making it the perfect recipe to cross off your holiday to-do list early.