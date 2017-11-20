- Calories per serving 192
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 36mg
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrates per serving 22g
- Sodium per serving 154mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 34mg
Matcha-Coconut Refrigerator Cookies
If you love matcha, you’ll be head over heels for this healthy cookie recipe.
There’s no doubt matcha is having a moment. There are green lattes, cookies, and donuts everywhere—and the trend isn’t slowing down anytime soon. That’s great news, because matcha powder has major health perks: It’s packed with antioxidants called polyphenols, which have been linked to blood pressure regulation, as well as protection against heart disease and cancer. And one type of polyphenol, called EGCG, has been shown to have metabolism-boosting benefits.
But matcha powder isn’t the only healthy ingredient in this cookie recipe:You’ll find fiber-rich oats, some coconut for sweetness, and bee pollen, which adds protein, vitamins, minerals, and more antioxidants.
These cookies likely contain less sugar than the matcha pastries you see in cafés, and more nutrient-boosting ingredients. What’s more, the recipe is easy to make, and produces a yummy snack to satisfy sweet cravings. Warning: After trying these cookies, you may want to add matcha powder to everything.
How to Make It
Place oats in a food processor; pulse 4 or 5 times. Combine oats, flour, coconut, bee pollen, matcha powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a bowl.
Beat sugar and butter with an electric mixer on medium speed in a large bowl until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add egg; beat until incorporated, about 2 minutes. Beat in vanilla. Add oat mixture; beat on low speed until well combined.
Scrape dough (it will be sticky) onto a 16-inchlong piece of parchment. With damp hands, shape dough into a 9-by-2- inch log. Wrap log in parchment ; twist ends to seal . Chill for 2 hours.
Preheat oven to 350°F. Using a sawing motion, cut log into 24 3/8-inch-thick slices. Place slices 2 inches apart on parchment-lined baking sheets. Bake until lightly browned, about 11 minutes. Let cool on baking sheets on wire racks for 5 minutes. Transfer to wire racks to cool completely, about 20 minutes.