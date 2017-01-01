- Calories per serving 450
- Fat per serving 23g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 4mg
- Fiber per serving 13g
- Protein per serving 17g
- Carbohydrates per serving 47g
- Sodium per serving 734mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Calcium per serving 111mg
Mashed White Bean-Pesto Tartines
Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
How to Make It
Step 1
Process beans, garlic, lemon juice, and 1 teaspoon each of the lemon zest and salt in a food processor until smooth and thick, about 1 minute. Remove from food processor and set aside. Wipe food processor bowl clean.
Step 2
Place pistachios, parsley, mint, red pepper, and remaining 1 teaspoon lemon zest in food processor and pulse until coarsely chopped, 6 to 7 times. Transfer to a bowl. Stir in oil and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt.
Step 3
Spread bean mixture on 1 side of each bread half. Slightly overlap 4 halves on each of 6 plates. Top each plate with 2 tablespoons pistachio mixture and sprinkle evenly with cheese.