Step 2

Line a baking sheet with heavy-duty aluminum foil. Arrange salmon, skin side down, in center of baking sheet; brush evenly with some of the syrup mixture. Place 2 orange pieces on each salmon fillet; brush evenly with some of the syrup mixture. Arrange bok choy, cut side up, around salmon on baking sheet. Brush bok choy evenly with oil and remaining syrup mixture; sprinkle with salt.