Maple-Glazed Salmon With Baby Bok Choy

Greg DuPree
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Pam Lolley

Two nutritional superstars—omega-3-loaded salmon and vitamin-rich baby bok choy—come together on a single sheet pan for a quick blast in the oven. Enjoy the savory-sweet fish and veggies on their own for a lighter meal, or serve them on top of brown rice for a heartier supper.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons pure maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon lower-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon spicy brown mustard
  • 1 teaspoon rice vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 4 (5- to 6-oz.) skin-on salmon fillets
  • 4 thin orange slices, cut in half
  • 4 baby bok choy, cut in half lengthwise
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 468
  • Fat per serving 27g
  • Cholesterol per serving 94mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 37g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 16g
  • Sugars per serving 12g
  • Sodium per serving 611mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 151mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to broil with rack positioned 6 inches from heat source. Whisk together maple syrup, soy sauce, mustard, vinegar, and crushed red pepper in a small bowl.

Step 2

Line a baking sheet with heavy-duty aluminum foil. Arrange salmon, skin side down, in center of baking sheet; brush evenly with some of the syrup mixture. Place 2 orange pieces on each salmon fillet; brush evenly with some of the syrup mixture. Arrange bok choy, cut side up, around salmon on baking sheet. Brush bok choy evenly with oil and remaining syrup mixture; sprinkle with salt.

Step 3

Broil in preheated oven until bok choy is tender and charred and salmon is cooked to medium doneness (about 145°F), about 8 minutes. Sprinkle evenly with sesame seeds; serve immediately.

