Subbing in cauliflower for some of the spuds cuts the carbs in this creamy riff on loaded baked potato soup. If the Instant Pot gets too hot while you’re sauteeing the onion and garlic, add a small amount of water to keep the browning under control.
How to Make It
Set Instant Pot to Sauté. Add bacon, and cook until crisp, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl, reserving drippings. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring often, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add cauliflower, potatoes, broth, salt, and pepper. Cover Instant Pot, and fasten lid. Lock and seal steam valve. Set to High Pressure for 10 minutes.
Release pressure naturally. Uncover and turn off Instant Pot. Blend soup using an immersion blender until smooth. (Or transfer contents into an upright blender, removing center piece from lid and covering with a towel before blending.) Stir in ½ cup of the yogurt. Ladle into bowls, and top evenly with remaining ½ cup yogurt, cheddar, bacon, and scallions.
Also appeared in: , January, 2019