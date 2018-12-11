Loaded Cauliflower Soup

PHOTOGRAPHY BY GREG DuPREE
Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
4
By Julia Levy

Subbing in cauliflower for some of the spuds cuts the carbs in this creamy riff on loaded baked potato soup. If the Instant Pot gets too hot while you’re sauteeing the onion and garlic, add a small amount of water to keep the browning under control.

Ingredients

  • 6 slices bacon, chopped
  • 1 medium yellow onion
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 5 cups cauliflower florets (about 24 oz.)
  • 2 cups peeled and chopped Yukon Gold potatoes (about 10 oz.)
  • 4 cups unsalted chicken broth
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt, divided
  • 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 297
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Cholesterol per serving 31g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 31g
  • Sugar per serving 10g
  • Sodium per serving 952mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 272mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Set Instant Pot to Sauté. Add bacon, and cook until crisp, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl, reserving drippings. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring often, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add cauliflower, potatoes, broth, salt, and pepper. Cover Instant Pot, and fasten lid. Lock and seal steam valve. Set to High Pressure for 10 minutes.

Step 2

Release pressure naturally. Uncover and turn off Instant Pot. Blend soup using an immersion blender until smooth. (Or transfer contents into an upright blender, removing center piece from lid and covering with a towel before blending.) Stir in ½ cup of the yogurt. Ladle into bowls, and top evenly with remaining ½ cup yogurt, cheddar, bacon, and scallions.

Also appeared in: , January, 2019

You May Like

Read More