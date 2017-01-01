How to Make It

Step 1 Whisk together lemon zest, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and 1/4 cup of the oil in a large bowl. Stir in parsley.

Step 2 Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente, omitting salt and fat. Add asparagus during last 3 minutes of cooking. Drain and rinse well with cold water. Add pasta mixture to lemon zest mixture; toss to coat.

Step 3 Cook prosciutto in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until crisp, about 8 minutes; drain on paper towels. Break prosciutto into large pieces.