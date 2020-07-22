This classic dish has the flavor you know and love—but gets a nice nutritional boost from lemony kale and whole-wheat pasta.
How to Make It
Place kale in a medium bowl; add lemon juice and 2 tablespoons oil, and massage together until kale is slightly wilted, about 2 minutes
Heat remaining ¼ cup oil in a large, deep skillet over medium, and cook garlic, stirring often, until beginning to brown, about 2 minutes. Stir in crushed red pepper; cook, stirring constantly, until garlic is toasted and golden all over, about 1 minute. Add clams; stir until coated. Add wine, then bring to a simmer over medium, stirring occasionally. Cover and cook until clams open, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Discard any unopened clams.
Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente, omitting salt. Drain pasta, reserving ½ cup cooking water.
Return skillet to heat over medium-high. Add pasta and reserved cooking water; cook, stirring mixture and shaking skillet constantly, until a light glossy sauce forms and coats noodles, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in kale and salt. Divide mixture evenly among 4 bowls; sprinkle with mint.
Also appeared in: Health, September, 2020