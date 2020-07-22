Linguine with Clams and Greens

Greg DuPree
Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
35 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Liz Mervosh

This classic dish has the flavor you know and love—but gets a nice nutritional boost from lemony kale and whole-wheat pasta.

Ingredients

  • 6 cups sliced stemmed Lacinato kale
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 Tbsp., olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons thinly sliced garlic
  • 3/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 24 little neck clams, scrubbed
  • 1/3 dry white wine
  • 8 ounces whole-wheat linguine
  • 1 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons sliced fresh mint

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 446
  • Fat per serving 23 g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 46g
  • per serving 3g Sugar (0g Added Sugar)
  • Sodium per serving 642mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 93mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place kale in a medium bowl; add lemon juice and 2 tablespoons oil, and massage together until kale is slightly wilted, about 2 minutes

Step 2

Heat remaining ¼ cup oil in a large, deep skillet over medium, and cook garlic, stirring often, until beginning to brown, about 2 minutes. Stir in crushed red pepper; cook, stirring constantly, until garlic is toasted and golden all over, about 1 minute. Add clams; stir until coated. Add wine, then bring to a simmer over medium, stirring occasionally. Cover and cook until clams open, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Discard any unopened clams.

Step 3

Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente, omitting salt. Drain pasta, reserving ½ cup cooking water.

Step 4

Return skillet to heat over medium-high. Add pasta and reserved cooking water; cook, stirring mixture and shaking skillet constantly, until a light glossy sauce forms and coats noodles, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in kale and salt. Divide mixture evenly among 4 bowls; sprinkle with mint.

Also appeared in: Health, September, 2020

