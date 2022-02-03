Linguine With Asparagus, Squash & Charred Lemons

Charring the lemon slices brings out their sweetness, adding a delicious caramelization to a simple citrus and olive oil sauce. The dish is packed with veggies, fresh basil, and lots of garlic, for a variety of flavors and textures as well as nutrients.

By Liz Mervosh
Health March 2022

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree; Food Stylist: Torie Cox; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

25 mins
25 mins
4
  • Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting fat and salt. Drain, reserving 1 1/2 cups cooking water.

  • Meanwhile, trim and discard ends from 2 lemons, then thinly slice crosswise, removing any seeds. Cut rounds into half-moons. Squeeze 3 tablespoons juice from remaining lemon. If using whole zucchini or squash, use a vegetable peeler or mandolin to thinly slice squash into planks. Cut planks in half lengthwise and set aside.

  • Heat oil in a deep, large skillet over medium-high. Add lemon slices in an even layer and cook, flipping occasionally, until lightly browned in spots, about 4 minutes. Add asparagus, garlic, and crushed red pepper; cook, stirring often, until asparagus is crisp-tender, about 2 minutes.

  • Add lemon juice, drained pasta, and 1 cup reserved cooking water; cook, stirring and shaking skillet constantly, until a light, creamy sauce forms and coats pasta, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Add zucchini or squash ribbons, sliced basil, and salt, tossing to combine. Add a little more reserved cooking water if needed to maintain a creamy consistency. Divide pasta evenly among 4 bowls, and sprinkle evenly with cheese. Garnish with basil leaves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
391 calories; fat 19g; cholesterol 11mg; sodium 578mg; carbohydrates 50g; dietary fiber 9g; protein 15g; sugars 6g; saturated fat 5g.
