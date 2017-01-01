- Calories per serving 337
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 25mg
- Fiber per serving 15g
- Protein per serving 19g
- Carbohydrates per serving 46g
- Sodium per serving 576mg
- Iron per serving 6mg
- Calcium per serving 114mg
Lentil Stew with Root Vegetables
Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
One serving of this hearty stew has more than half your daily fiber.
How to Make It
Step 1
Place broth, lentils and bacon in a saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer until lentils are tender, about 25 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in 1 tablespoon of the butter and ¼ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper.
Step 2
Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add turnips, rutabaga, carrots, onion, thyme and garlic. Sauté until tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Add spinach, vinegar and remaining ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper; stir just until spinach wilts, about 1 minute.
Step 3
Remove and discard bacon. Divide lentils among 4 bowls; top evenly with vegetable mixture.