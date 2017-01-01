Lentil Stew with Root Vegetables

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
4 servings
November 2016

One serving of this hearty stew has more than half your daily fiber.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups unsalted chicken broth
  • 1 cup dried French lentils, rinsed
  • 1 slice bacon
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups 1/2-inch-diced turnips (from 2 medium turnips)
  • 1 1/2 cups 1/2-inch-diced rutabaga (from 1/2 large rutabaga)
  • 1 1/2 cups 1/2-inch-diced carrots (from 3 medium carrots)
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped yellow onion (from 1 small onion)
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 cups (about 2 1/2 oz.) tightly packed baby spinach leaves
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 337
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 25mg
  • Fiber per serving 15g
  • Protein per serving 19g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 46g
  • Sodium per serving 576mg
  • Iron per serving 6mg
  • Calcium per serving 114mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place broth, lentils and bacon in a saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer until lentils are tender, about 25 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in 1 tablespoon of the butter and ¼ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper.

Step 2

Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add turnips, rutabaga, carrots, onion, thyme and garlic. Sauté until tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Add spinach, vinegar and remaining ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper; stir just until spinach wilts, about 1 minute.

Step 3

Remove and discard bacon. Divide lentils among 4 bowls; top evenly with vegetable mixture.

