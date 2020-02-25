Lentil, Arugula, and Avocado Salad

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Robin Bashinsky

This salad is perfect for a weeknight dinner: It combines two MIND power players—lentils and greens—and comes together in just 15 minutes. The tangy, probiotic-packed yogurt dressing and avocado manage to make something as simple as salad seem indulgent.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 3 ounces baby arugula (3 cups)
  • 3 cups thinly sliced radicchio (from 1 small head)
  • 3 cups multicolored cherry tomatoes, halved (from 2 pints)
  • 1/2 cup roasted pumpkin seeds (pepitas), divided
  • 1 (17.6-oz.) pkg. cooked lentils, rinsed and dried on paper towels
  • 1 avocado, cut into cubes

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 412
  • Fat per serving 19g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Fiber per serving 16g
  • Protein per serving 24g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 45g
  • Sugar per serving 13g
  • per serving 4g Added Sugar
  • Sodium per serving 695mg
  • Iron per serving 7mg
  • Calcium per serving 139mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Whisk together yogurt, lemon juice, honey, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl.

Step 2

Place arugula, radicchio, tomatoes, and ¼ cup of the pumpkin seeds in a large bowl. Add ½ cup yogurt dressing; toss gently to coat. Divide among 4 shallow bowls. Top with lentils, avocado, and remaining ¼ cup pumpkin seeds. Drizzle with remaining dressing.

Also appeared in: Health, April, 2020

