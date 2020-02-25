Greg DuPree
This salad is perfect for a weeknight dinner: It combines two MIND power players—lentils and greens—and comes together in just 15 minutes. The tangy, probiotic-packed yogurt dressing and avocado manage to make something as simple as salad seem indulgent.
How to Make It
Step 1
Whisk together yogurt, lemon juice, honey, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl.
Step 2
Place arugula, radicchio, tomatoes, and ¼ cup of the pumpkin seeds in a large bowl. Add ½ cup yogurt dressing; toss gently to coat. Divide among 4 shallow bowls. Top with lentils, avocado, and remaining ¼ cup pumpkin seeds. Drizzle with remaining dressing.
