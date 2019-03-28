How to Make It

Step 1 For Lemony Carrot Soup: Heat a medium soup pot over low heat. Put in the carrots, onions, fennel, and oil, shaking the pot to coat the vegetables. Cover and sweat gently until the carrots are almost tender, 8 to 10 minutes.

Step 2 Uncover and stir in the ground fennel seed. Raise the heat to medium and cook until the spice is fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the stock and bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to medium­low and simmer gently until the flavors blend and the carrots are very tender, 8 to 10 minutes.

Step 3 Puree the soup until smooth with an immersion blender or in an upright blender. If using an upright blender, avoid a blowout by slightly cooling the soup and partially removing the center lid of the blender.

Step 4 Pour the soup back into the pot and stir in the lemon juice, dill, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Serve hot with the relish if desired.