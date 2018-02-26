Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes

Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
4
BETH LIPTON

For a creamy, zesty breakfast option, try your hand at these Lemon Ricotta Pancakes. They’re not too sweet, yet they start your day with a little decadence—without a high calorie count.

Each serving (4 cakes total) contains 15 grams of protein, much of which comes from the ricotta cheese and eggs in the simple recipe. Arrowroot acts as a thickening agent to keep the pancakes fluffy, and chia seeds provide essential nutrients like omega-3s, calcium, potassium, and magnesium.

In this video, see how to whip up these pancakes for a spin on the classic breakfast food. With 10 ingredients and three easy steps, this will be a weekday (and probably weekend) staple.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup (about 2 oz.) coconut flour
  • 1/4 cup arrowroot
  • 2 teaspoons lemon zest, plus 2 Tbsp. fresh juice (from 2 lemons), divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/8 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 3 large eggs
  • 3/4 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese
  • 1/2 cup whole milk
  • 3 tablespoons pure maple syrup
  • 1/4 cup chia seeds
  • Melted unsalted butter, coconut oil, or avocado oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 358
  • Fat per serving 19g
  • Saturated fat per serving 10g
  • Cholesterol per serving 174mg
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 33g
  • Sugar per serving 12g
  • Sodium per serving 367mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 236mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 200ºF. Whisk together coconut flour, arrowroot, lemon zest, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Process eggs, ricotta, milk, maple syrup, and lemon juice in a blender until smooth, about 15 seconds.

Step 2

Add ricotta mixture and chia seeds to flour mixture, and stir until well blended.

Step 3

Heat a griddle or large skillet over medium. Brush with butter, and drop batter by scant 1/4 cupfuls, spreading to form 3-inch pancakes. Cook until bubbles form and pop and undersides are golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Carefully flip and cook until golden on both sides and cooked through, 1 to 2 minutes more. Keep warm in oven while cooking remaining pancakes.

Step 4

Make Ahead: Let pancakes cool completely; wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate or freeze. Reheat in a skillet or toaster oven.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up