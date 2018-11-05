Lemon-Herb Shortbread Cookies

Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
Active time
15 Mins
Total Time
3 Hours 10 Mins
Yield
Makes 64 cookies
By Health.com

These surprisingly sophisticated cookies are made with less butter than traditional shortbread, and almond flour replaces some of the refined white flour for extra nutrients. Get a head start by making the dough up to a month ahead and freezing it. Serve these cookies on their own, or as part of a pretty post-dinner spread with fruit, nuts, and dark chocolate.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup turbinado sugar, divided
  • 1 1/2 cups (about 5 1/4 oz.) almond meal
  • 1 cup (about 4 1/4 oz.) all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup (6 oz.) unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 2 teaspoons lemon zest, plus 1 Tbsp. fresh juice (from 2 lemons)
  • 2 teaspoons poppy seeds
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 197
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Cholesterol per serving 23g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 16g
  • Sugar per serving 8g
  • Sodium per serving 40mg
  • Iron per serving 0mg
  • Calcium per serving 10mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Process 1/4 cup of the turbinado sugar in a food processor until sugar begins to look like fine sand, about 1 minute. Add almond meal, flour, butter, lemon zest, lemon juice, poppy seeds, thyme, and salt to processor. Process until dough just comes together, about 30 seconds. Separate dough into 2 equal portions; roll each portion into a 9 x 1 1/2-inch log, and wrap each log tightly in plastic wrap. Freeze at least 2 hours or overnight.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 300°F. Line rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Place remaining 1/4 cup turbinado sugar on a plate; roll dough log in sugar to coat evenly. Slice 1 log into 32 (1/4-inch-thick) slices. Place cookies 1 inch apart on lined baking sheets. Bake in preheated oven until golden, about 20 minutes. Remove from oven, and let cool 5 minutes on baking sheets. Transfer to wire racks to cool completely at room temperature, about 30 minutes. Repeat with remaining dough.

You May Like

Read More