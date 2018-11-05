These surprisingly sophisticated cookies are made with less butter than traditional shortbread, and almond flour replaces some of the refined white flour for extra nutrients. Get a head start by making the dough up to a month ahead and freezing it. Serve these cookies on their own, or as part of a pretty post-dinner spread with fruit, nuts, and dark chocolate.
How to Make It
Process 1/4 cup of the turbinado sugar in a food processor until sugar begins to look like fine sand, about 1 minute. Add almond meal, flour, butter, lemon zest, lemon juice, poppy seeds, thyme, and salt to processor. Process until dough just comes together, about 30 seconds. Separate dough into 2 equal portions; roll each portion into a 9 x 1 1/2-inch log, and wrap each log tightly in plastic wrap. Freeze at least 2 hours or overnight.
Preheat oven to 300°F. Line rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Place remaining 1/4 cup turbinado sugar on a plate; roll dough log in sugar to coat evenly. Slice 1 log into 32 (1/4-inch-thick) slices. Place cookies 1 inch apart on lined baking sheets. Bake in preheated oven until golden, about 20 minutes. Remove from oven, and let cool 5 minutes on baking sheets. Transfer to wire racks to cool completely at room temperature, about 30 minutes. Repeat with remaining dough.