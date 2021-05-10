Lemon-Herb Chicken Skewers and Green Beans

Rating: Unrated

Herbs, garlic, and lemon are a classic trio that flavors chicken on the grill. All three pack an antioxidant punch. Quinoa and green beans make it a complete meal, providing ample fiber and even more protein to fuel active summer days.

By Melissa Gray
Health June 2021

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree / Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together vinegar, lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic, herbs, 4 tablespoons oil, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper in a large bowl. Reserve 2 tablespoons marinade in a small bowl (avoiding large pieces of garlic). Stir chicken into the large bowl; cover with plastic wrap, and marinate in refrigerator for up to 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, place 4 (12-in.) wooden skewers in a shallow dish; cover with water, and let soak at room temperature 30 minutes.

  • Preheat grill to medium (350°F to 400°F). Thread chicken onto skewers (5 to 6 pieces per skewer), and discard marinade. Toss together green beans, remaining tablespoon oil, remaining ½ teaspoon salt, and remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper in a large bowl.

  • Place skewers and green beans on unoiled grates (place green beans perpendicular to grates or, alternatively, use a grill basket). Grill, covered, turning occasionally, until beans are tender, about 8 minutes, and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of a chicken piece registers 165°F, 10 to 12 minutes. Serve over quinoa; drizzle with reserved marinade and garnish with additional herbs.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
442 calories; fat 22g; cholesterol 83mg; sodium 488mg; carbohydrates 30g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 32g; sugars 5g; saturated fat 3g.
