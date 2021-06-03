Lemon-Garlic Pasta With Tuna and Arugula

Pantry staples like tuna, beans, and whole-wheat linguine are full of protein, fiber, and healthy fats and make up the base of this dish. Folding in peppery arugula and topping it all off with a combination of walnuts, parsley, and lemon zest brightens everything up and adds more vitamins and minerals, too.

By Julia Levy
Health July/August 2021

active:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt. Drain, reserving 1½ cups cooking water.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon reserved tuna oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add beans; cook, undisturbed, until beginning to sizzle and turn light golden, about 2 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute.

  • Reduce heat to medium; stir in arugula, salt, pepper, and 1 cup reserved cooking water. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring often, until arugula wilts, about 1 minute. Add pasta and 1 tablespoon lemon juice, tossing to coat and warm pasta. Add more cooking water as needed until sauce is glossy. Remove from heat; stir in flaked tuna and remaining tablespoon reserved oil.

  • Stir together lemon zest, walnuts, parsley, and remaining tablespoon lemon juice in a small bowl until combined. Spoon mixture over pasta. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
430 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 15mg; sodium 695mg; carbohydrates 50g; dietary fiber 8g; protein 26g; sugars 4g; saturated fat 2g.
