- Calories per serving 85
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrates per serving 9g
- Sodium per serving 60mg
- Iron per serving 0mg
- Calcium per serving 24mg
Lemon Drop Energy Balls
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Pulse almonds in a food processor until crumbly. Add dates, coconut, maple syrup, lemon juice, vanilla and salt. Process until well combined. Add lemon zest and pulse until ingredients are incorporated, about 30 seconds. If mixture is too sticky to handle, freeze until firm enough to roll, 15 to 20 minutes.
Step 2
Use a small spoon to scoop out mixture. With slightly wet hands, roll into 1-inch balls. Mix additional coconut and lemon zest together in a small bowl. Sprinkle each energy ball with mixture; place on a baking sheet. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator for up to 3 days, or freeze for up to 1 month.
From Whole Food Energy by Elise Museles. Copyright © 2016 by Quantum Books.