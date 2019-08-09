How to Make It

Step 1 Heat a large skillet over medium-high. Pound chicken breasts to an even 3/4-inch thickness. Sprinkle chicken evenly with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper. Add oil to skillet; swirl to coat. Add chicken; cook until browned on both sides, about 4 minutes per side. Remove chicken from skillet.

Step 2 Add wine to skillet; cook over medium-high, scraping skillet to loosen browned bits, until liquid is almost evaporated, 1 to 2 minutes. Add broth, beans, haricots verts, tomatoes, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper; let mixture come to a boil.