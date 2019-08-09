Lemon Chicken With White & Green Beans

Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Pam Lolley

If you prefer not to use wine when cooking, substitute 3 Tbsp. lower-sodium chicken broth and 1 Tbsp. lemon juice.

Ingredients

  • 4 (6-oz.) boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 cup white wine
  • 3/4 cup lower-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 (15-oz.) can no-salt-added cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
  • 8 ounces haricots verts (French green beans)
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons drained capers
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 378
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Cholesterol per serving 132mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 45g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 20g
  • Sugar per serving 4g
  • Sodium per serving 680mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 74mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a large skillet over medium-high. Pound chicken breasts to an even 3/4-inch thickness. Sprinkle chicken evenly with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper. Add oil to skillet; swirl to coat. Add chicken; cook until browned on both sides, about 4 minutes per side. Remove chicken from skillet.

Step 2

Add wine to skillet; cook over medium-high, scraping skillet to loosen browned bits, until liquid is almost evaporated, 1 to 2 minutes. Add broth, beans, haricots verts, tomatoes, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper; let mixture come to a boil.

Step 3

Nestle chicken into mixture in skillet. Reduce heat to medium; cook, covered, until chicken is cooked through and haricots verts are crisp-tender, 9 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in butter, capers, and lemon juice.

Also appeared in: Health, September, 2019

