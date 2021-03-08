Preheat oven to 350°F. Rinse leek halves under cold water, separating layers and rubbing leaves to remove any grit trapped between layers. Pat dry thoroughly. Cut each leek half crosswise into 2- to 3-inch pieces. Heat oil in a 10-inch nonstick ovenproof skillet over medium. Add leek pieces, cut side down, and spring onion; cook, covered, until bottoms are deeply browned and leek pieces are tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Carefully remove mixture from skillet, taking care to keep leek pieces intact, and transfer to a plate.