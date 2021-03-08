Leek and Spring Onion Frittata

Rating: Unrated

When cooked, spring onions lose their sharpness, and paired with leeks, they reveal a delicate, savory-sweet flavor, enhanced by fresh herbs and a salty-tangy cheese. Both from the Allium family, they’re a good source of prebiotics—fuel for your microbiome—and may help prevent cancer, too.

By Liz Mervosh
Health April 2021

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Rinse leek halves under cold water, separating layers and rubbing leaves to remove any grit trapped between layers. Pat dry thoroughly. Cut each leek half crosswise into 2- to 3-inch pieces. Heat oil in a 10-inch nonstick ovenproof skillet over medium. Add leek pieces, cut side down, and spring onion; cook, covered, until bottoms are deeply browned and leek pieces are tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Carefully remove mixture from skillet, taking care to keep leek pieces intact, and transfer to a plate.

    Advertisement

  • While leek mixture cooks, whisk together eggs, milk, fresh herbs, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl.

  • Pour egg mixture into skillet; cook over medium, gently stirring often, until eggs form large curds, about 1 minute. Remove from heat. Arrange leek mixture, browned sides facing up, on top of egg mixture in skillet. Sprinkle evenly with cheese. Transfer skillet to oven and bake until center is just set, 10 to 12 minutes. Run a rubber spatula around edge of frittata to loosen from skillet; slide frittata onto a plate. Cut into 4 pieces, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
263 calories; fat 20g; cholesterol 385mg; sodium 583mg; carbohydrates 6g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 15g; sugars 3g; saturated fat 7g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com 03/19/2021