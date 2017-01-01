Layered Mexican Chicken Salad

Active
25 minutes
Total
25 minutes
Yield
4
Robin Bashinsky

Tajin seasoning—a blend of Mexican chiles, lime juice, and sea salt—is available in supermarkets. Or swap in another chili powder.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 2 cups chopped seeded plum tomatoes (from 5 to 6 tomatoes)
  • 1/2 cup chopped seeded plum tomatoes (from 5 to 6 tomatoes)
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice (from 2 limes)
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 15-oz. can unsalted black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 2 cups chopped romaine lettuce (from 1 head)
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken breast (about 7 oz.)
  • 1 cup fresh corn kernels (from 2 ears)
  • 3/4 cup prepared guacamole
  • 2 ounces lightly crushed tortilla chips
  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 1/4 cup roasted salted pepitas (shelled pumpkin seeds) Tajín seasoning, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 512
  • Fat per serving 25g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 53mg
  • Fiber per serving 12g
  • Protein per serving 28g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 46g
  • Sodium per serving 659mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 117mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Make pico de gallo: Combine tomatoes, onion, cilantro, salt, cayenne, 3 tablespoons of the lime juice, and 2 tablespoons of the oil in a bowl.

Step 2

 In a separate bowl, stir together beans, cumin, and remaining 1 tablespoon each lime juice and oil.

Step 3

 Divide half of pico de gallo (about 1/4 cup) among 4 large glasses or pint jars. Top each evenly with romaine, chicken, corn, guacamole, tortilla chips, black bean mixture, and remaining pico de gallo. Top each with 1 tablespoon sour cream and 1 tablespoon pepitas. Sprinkle with Tajín, if desired.

