- Calories per serving 512
- Fat per serving 25g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 53mg
- Fiber per serving 12g
- Protein per serving 28g
- Carbohydrates per serving 46g
- Sodium per serving 659mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Calcium per serving 117mg
Layered Mexican Chicken Salad
Tajin seasoning—a blend of Mexican chiles, lime juice, and sea salt—is available in supermarkets. Or swap in another chili powder.
How to Make It
Step 1
Make pico de gallo: Combine tomatoes, onion, cilantro, salt, cayenne, 3 tablespoons of the lime juice, and 2 tablespoons of the oil in a bowl.
Step 2
In a separate bowl, stir together beans, cumin, and remaining 1 tablespoon each lime juice and oil.
Step 3
Divide half of pico de gallo (about 1/4 cup) among 4 large glasses or pint jars. Top each evenly with romaine, chicken, corn, guacamole, tortilla chips, black bean mixture, and remaining pico de gallo. Top each with 1 tablespoon sour cream and 1 tablespoon pepitas. Sprinkle with Tajín, if desired.