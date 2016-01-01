Step 1

Whisk together 1/2 cup water and coconut sugar in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until mixture begins to thicken, about 10 minutes. Add lavender and simmer until mixture has reduced by about half and looks thick and syrupy, about 10 minutes. Remove pot from heat and strain syrup through a fine-mesh strainer into a bowl. Discard lavender. Let syrup cool for 15 minutes. Transfer to a food processor, add blueberries, and process until very smooth.