There’s no need to precook the noodles or veg for this comforting meal, meaning it might be the easiest lasagna you ever make. Swapping out meat for eggplant, zucchini, and summer squash also makes it better for you.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2 large baking sheets with paper towels; place eggplant slices, zucchini slices, and squash slices in a single layer on paper towels, and sprinkle evenly with 1 teaspoon of the salt. Top with another layer of paper towels. Let stand 15 minutes. Gently press with paper towels to remove excess moisture.
Stir together ricotta, Parmesan, basil, and 1/2 cup of the mozzarella in a bowl.
Lightly coat a 13- x 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Spread 1/2 cup of the marinara into bottom of prepared dish. Arrange 4 noodles over marinara. Top evenly with half of the eggplant, zucchini, and squash; sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper. Spread ricotta mixture over vegetables; arrange 4 noodles over ricotta mixture. Spread with 1 1/4 cups of the marinara. Top evenly with remaining vegetables; sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Arrange 4 noodles over vegetables; spread remaining marinara over noodles. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup mozzarella. Cover with a sheet of aluminum foil coated with cooking spray. Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes. Uncover and continue baking until lightly browned and bubbly, about 20 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
