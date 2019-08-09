Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2 large baking sheets with paper towels; place eggplant slices, zucchini slices, and squash slices in a single layer on paper towels, and sprinkle evenly with 1 teaspoon of the salt. Top with another layer of paper towels. Let stand 15 minutes. Gently press with paper towels to remove excess moisture.

Step 3

Lightly coat a 13- x 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Spread 1/2 cup of the marinara into bottom of prepared dish. Arrange 4 noodles over marinara. Top evenly with half of the eggplant, zucchini, and squash; sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper. Spread ricotta mixture over vegetables; arrange 4 noodles over ricotta mixture. Spread with 1 1/4 cups of the marinara. Top evenly with remaining vegetables; sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Arrange 4 noodles over vegetables; spread remaining marinara over noodles. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup mozzarella. Cover with a sheet of aluminum foil coated with cooking spray. Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes. Uncover and continue baking until lightly browned and bubbly, about 20 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.