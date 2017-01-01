Knife and Fork Turkey-Corn Tortillas

Mittera/Designed for One
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
4 Mins
Yield
1
Health.com

Store unwashed cilantro in a glass or jar of water (as you would a bunch of flowers), but store in the refrigerator. Be sure to rinse sprigs well before using.

Recipe Is:
Low Fat

Ingredients

  • 3 ounces lean ground turkey
  • 1/3 cup frozen corn kernels, thawed
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 2 tablespoons medium picante sauce, divided use
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
  • 2 (6-inch) corn tortillas
  • 1/2 cup shredded romaine lettuce
  • 3 tablespoons shredded, reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 lime, halved

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 330
  • Total fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.5g
  • Trans fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 50mg
  • Sodium per serving 470mg
  • Potassium per serving 173mg
  • Total carbohydrate per serving 37g
  • Dietary fiber per serving 5g
  • Sugars per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 30g

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook turkey 2–3 minutes or until no longer pink, add corn and cumin, and cook 1 minute to heat through.

Step 2

Remove from heat, and stir in 1 tablespoon picante sauce and cilantro.

Step 3

Warm tortillas according to package directions and place on a dinner plate, overlapping slightly. Spoon turkey mixture over tortillas; top with lettuce, cheese, and remaining 1 tablespoon picante sauce. Serve with lime wedges.

This recipe excerpted from Designed for One ©2017 by the American Diabetes Association. Available at ShopDiabetes.org.

