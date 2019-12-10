When it comes to these live microorganisms, believe the hype! Having a healthy balance of good gut bacteria helps support a strong immune system, aids digestion, and may even promote stable moods and a better memory. Add more to your diet by digging into fermented foods like yogurt with live and active cultures, kefir, miso, and kimchi—the funky fermented cabbage that gives these savory-sweet soba bowls their mouthwatering kick.
How to Make It
Prepare noodles according to package directions; drain. Return to pot; cover to keep warm.
While noodles cook, cut tempeh into 1½- x ¼-inch strips.
Whisk together soy sauce, lime juice, gochujang, brown sugar, and 3 tablespoons of the oil in a small bowl; set aside.
Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add tempeh slices; cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to brown, about 3 minutes. Add bok choy and 3 tablespoons of the soy sauce mixture; cook, stirring often, until bok choy softens and soy sauce mixture starts to thicken, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; set aside to cool slightly, about 1 minute.
Toss together noodles and remaining soy sauce mixture; divide among 4 bowls. Top with the tempeh–bok choy mixture, kimchi, and eggs.
