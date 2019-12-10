Kimchi Soba Bowls

Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Marianne Williams

When it comes to these live microorganisms, believe the hype! Having a healthy balance of good gut bacteria helps support a strong immune system, aids digestion, and may even promote stable moods and a better memory. Add more to your diet by digging into fermented foods like yogurt with live and active cultures, kefir, miso, and kimchi—the funky fermented cabbage that gives these savory-sweet soba bowls their mouthwatering kick.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces uncooked soba noodles
  • 1 (8-oz.) pkg. tempeh
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 tablespoon gochujang (Korean chile paste)
  • 1 teaspoon light brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup sesame oil, divided
  • 6 ounces baby bok choy, halved lengthwise
  • 1 cup vegetarian kimchi
  • 4 soft-cooked eggs, peeled and halved lengthwise

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 532
  • Fat per serving 26g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 187mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 50g
  • Sugar per serving 3g
  • Sodium per serving 711mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 142mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare noodles according to package directions; drain. Return to pot; cover to keep warm.

Step 2

While noodles cook, cut tempeh into 1½- x ¼-inch strips.

Step 3

Whisk together soy sauce, lime juice, gochujang, brown sugar, and 3 tablespoons of the oil in a small bowl; set aside.

Step 4

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add tempeh slices; cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to brown, about 3 minutes. Add bok choy and 3 tablespoons of the soy sauce mixture; cook, stirring often, until bok choy softens and soy sauce mixture starts to thicken, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; set aside to cool slightly, about 1 minute.

Step 5

Toss together noodles and remaining soy sauce mixture; divide among 4 bowls. Top with the tempeh–bok choy mixture, kimchi, and eggs.

