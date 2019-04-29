This Keto Margarita Recipe Is Exactly What You Need for Cinco de Mayo

Who doesn’t love a cold margarita on a warm spring day? It’s the right cocktail complement for socializing in sunshine and light breeze. But as refreshing as a margarita is, this drink can sneakily pack extra sugar—which is bad news if you're a keto diet devotee.

Luckily, just in time for Cinco de Mayo, Bandero Tequila has come up with the perfect keto-friendly margarita. The secret? Homemade keto simple syrup, which sweetens the drink with granulated monk fruit extract, a popular sugar alternative. Use this recipe to make this margarita yourself; it's sure to be a Cinco de Mayo hit.

Ingredients

1 lime sliced into 6 wedges

1/2 oz of keto simple syrup (see below)

3 half-inch slices of cucumber

2 oz of Bandero Tequila



Directions

Start by combining the lime wedges and keto simple syrup (additional directions to follow) in a shaking tin and muddle for about 15 seconds or until it is well mixed. Add cucumbers slices to the mix and muddle for another 5 seconds. Pour in Bandero Tequila and fill the tin with ice. Cover the tin and shake for about 10 seconds. Pour the contents of the tin into a glass and serve! Salt your rim to give your marg an authentic Mexican look.

For an extra kick, add 2 oz of soda water to your mixing tin and shake for a few more seconds. Strain in a highball glass with fresh ice. Garnish your rim with a sliced cucumber and a dash of salt.

How to make keto-friendly simple syrup



Ingredients

1 cup granulated monk fruit

Xanthan gum (a thickener and stabilizer)

Water

Directions

Option 1: Boil 2 cups of water and add 1 cup of granulated monk fruit. Once the mixture reaches a boil, remove from heat and stir until monk fruit is dissolved. Add in a sprinkle of xanthan gum and mix until you have reached your desired thickness. Let the mixture cool.

Option 2: In a mason jar, combine ¼ cup granulated monk fruit, a pinch of xanthan gum, and ½ cup of hot water. Seal the mason jar and shake vigorously until the contents are dissolved. Let the mixture cool.

