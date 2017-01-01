Kamut Salad with Roasted Cauliflower

Ann Pittman
Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 30 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Health.com
October 2016

Pack any leftover salad (minus the avocado) for your work lunch. 

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup uncooked Kamut berries
  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • 4 cups cauliflower florets
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons tahini
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons warm water
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cloves garlic, grated
  • 2 1/2 ounce baby arugula
  • 1 ripe peeled avocado, thinly sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 338
  • Fiber per serving 20g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 37g
  • Sodium per serving 406mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 79mg

How to Make It

Cook Kamut according to package directions. Drain, if necessary. Rinse with cold water; drain. Preheat oven to 475 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil; mist with cooking spray. Combine cauliflower and 1 tablespoon of the oil in baking sheet; toss well to coat. Roast until browned and crisp-tender, about 15 minutes. Combine remaining 1 tablespoon oil, tahini, lemon juice, water, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, pepper and garlic in a large bowl, stirring well with a whisk. Toss cauliflower with 1 tablespoon of the dressing. Add Kamut and arugula to bowl with remaining dressing; toss gently to coat. Arrange about 1 cup Kamut mixture on each of 4 plates; divide cauliflower and avocado evenly over servings. Sprinkle avocado evenly with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. 

