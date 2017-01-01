- Calories per serving 338
- Fiber per serving 20g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 37g
- Sodium per serving 406mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 79mg
Kamut Salad with Roasted Cauliflower
Pack any leftover salad (minus the avocado) for your work lunch.
How to Make It
Cook Kamut according to package directions. Drain, if necessary. Rinse with cold water; drain. Preheat oven to 475 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil; mist with cooking spray. Combine cauliflower and 1 tablespoon of the oil in baking sheet; toss well to coat. Roast until browned and crisp-tender, about 15 minutes. Combine remaining 1 tablespoon oil, tahini, lemon juice, water, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, pepper and garlic in a large bowl, stirring well with a whisk. Toss cauliflower with 1 tablespoon of the dressing. Add Kamut and arugula to bowl with remaining dressing; toss gently to coat. Arrange about 1 cup Kamut mixture on each of 4 plates; divide cauliflower and avocado evenly over servings. Sprinkle avocado evenly with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.
Also appeared in: , October, 2016