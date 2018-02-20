Looking to impress your dinner guests with a fancy meal that’s secretly super simple to prepare? This recipe for Kale Salad with Poached Salmon, Apple, and Avocado is just what you need. From start to finish, this healthy and hearty dish takes only 25 minutes to make and is a crowd-pleasing meal that meat eaters and pescatarians alike will enjoy.

To start, you’ll make the slightly creamy, flavor-packed curry dressing in a blender. Just combine all of your ingredients (plain yogurt, olive oil, ginger, curry powder, turmeric, cilantro, and lime juice) and blend on a high speed until smooth.

Set aside your dressing and move on to the salmon. Start by sprinkling your fillet with salt. Next, you’ll add dry white wine, a cup of water, shallot, parsley, and peppercorns. Simmer the mixture over medium heat, then add in the salmon, cover, and reduce the heat to poach the fillet. Keep the salmon in the skillet between five and 10 minutes, until it reaches your preferred level of doneness.

Massage your kale with the dressing until fully coated and it begins to soften. Lastly, chop your apples and avocado and top the salad with each, plus your salmon. Sprinkle with pepper for a finishing touch of spice. This recipe serves four people, so it’s perfect for a small dinner party or as a starter dish at a potluck.