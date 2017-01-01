- Calories per serving 228
- Fat per serving 18g
- Saturated fat per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 268mg
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrates per serving 3g
- Sodium per serving 454mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 296mg
Kale, Mushroom, and Manchego Frittata
Look for a “pastured” label or the Certified Humane seal on your egg carton. Chickens that roam pasture have the most varied diet, so they yield the most nutrient-rich eggs.
How to Make It
1 Preheat broiler with oven rack 6 inches from heat. Heat oil in a 10-inch ovenproof nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms; cook, stirring occasionally, until browned and tender, 9 to 10 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Add kale; cook, stirring occasionally, until kale is tender, about 2 minutes.
2 Beat eggs in a bowl with a fork or whisk until well blended. Stir in Manchego, salt and pepper. Pour egg mixture over mushroom mixture in skillet. Reduce heat to medium and cook until bottom is set, about 3 minutes. Transfer skillet to oven; broil until frittata is set and top lightly browns, about 2 minutes. Serve immediately.