How to Make It

Step 1 Bring 8 cups water to a boil in a large pot. Add pasta, and cook according to package directions. Reserve 1 1/4 cups cooking water; drain pasta well.

Step 2 While pasta cooks, heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-low. Add prosciutto; cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel to drain, reserving drippings in skillet. Add garlic to skillet; cook, stirring often, until beginning to brown, about 1 minute. Remove skillet from heat.

Step 3 Whisk together egg yolks, black pepper, salt, and 1/2 cup of the Parmesan in a medium-size heatproof bowl. Slowly add 1/4 cup of the cooking water, whisking until smooth. Pour mixture into skillet; add drained pasta, and toss to coat.

Step 4 Cook over medium until sauce thickens slightly, about 1 minute. Add kale and 1/2 cup of the cooking water. Cook until heated through, about 1 minute. Add remaining cooking water as necessary to reach desired consistency.