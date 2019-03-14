Kale Carbonara

Greg DuPree
Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
4
By Emily Nabors Hall

Smart substitutions lighten up this Italian comfort-food classic, starting with pasta higher in protein and fiber. Beginning with a specific amount of water to cook the pasta ensures that the liquid is concentrated and starchy enough to fortify the sauce.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces uncooked corn, quinoa, and rice blend pasta (such as Garofalo Gluten-Free)
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 ounces prosciutto, cut into 1/2-in.-wide strips
  • 1 medium garlic clove, thinly sliced
  • 4 large egg yolks
  • 3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 1/4 cups grated Parmesan cheese, divided
  • 4 cups baby kale
  • Crushed red pepper, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 398
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Cholesterol per serving 209mg
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 45g
  • Sugar per serving 0g
  • Sodium per serving 762mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 216mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring 8 cups water to a boil in a large pot. Add pasta, and cook according to package directions. Reserve 1 1/4 cups cooking water; drain pasta well.

Step 2

While pasta cooks, heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-low. Add prosciutto; cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel to drain, reserving drippings in skillet. Add garlic to skillet; cook, stirring often, until beginning to brown, about 1 minute. Remove skillet from heat.

Step 3

Whisk together egg yolks, black pepper, salt, and 1/2 cup of the Parmesan in a medium-size heatproof bowl. Slowly add 1/4 cup of the cooking water, whisking until smooth. Pour mixture into skillet; add drained pasta, and toss to coat.

Step 4

Cook over medium until sauce thickens slightly, about 1 minute. Add kale and 1/2 cup of the cooking water. Cook until heated through, about 1 minute. Add remaining cooking water as necessary to reach desired consistency.

Step 5

Top pasta mixture with prosciutto, remaining 3/4 cup Parmesan, and, if desired, crushed red pepper.

Also appeared in: Health, April, 2019

You May Like

Read More