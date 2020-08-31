Spicy, smoky, and sweet, mole sauce—made from chiles, nuts, spices, cocoa, tomato, and more—is a staple of Mexican cuisine. Its bold flavors are the ideal complement to nutty kabocha squash, which is rich in immune-boosting beta-carotene and vitamin C.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°F. Cook rice according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Toss together squash, broccoli, bell peppers, black pepper, 2 tablespoons oil, and 3/4 teaspoon salt on a large rimmed baking sheet. Spread in an even layer. Bake vegetables, turning over halfway through, until tender and browned, about 25 minutes.
Stir together mole and 2 tablespoons hot water in a small microwavable bowl until smooth. Microwave on High until just steaming, about 15 seconds. Whisk in lime juice, honey, remaining 2 tablespoons oil, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt.
Divide rice among bowls; top with vegetables. Drizzle with mole mixture, and sprinkle with peanuts. Garnish with cilantro.
Also appeared in: Health, October, 2020