Kabocha and Broccoli Mole Bowl

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Anna Theoktisto

Spicy, smoky, and sweet, mole sauce—made from chiles, nuts, spices, cocoa, tomato, and more—is a staple of Mexican cuisine. Its bold flavors are the ideal complement to nutty kabocha squash, which is rich in immune-boosting beta-carotene and vitamin C.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup uncooked brown rice
  • 1 (1-lb.) seeded kabocha squash, cut into 1/2-in.-thick wedges
  • 2 cups broccoli florets
  • 8 red sweet mini bell peppers
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons store-bought mole sauce
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons honey
  • 1/4 cup chopped roasted, unsalted peanuts
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves, for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 347
  • Fat per serving 20g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 37g
  • Sugar per serving 9g Sugar (2g Added Sugar)
  • Sodium per serving 652mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 59mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°F. Cook rice according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Toss together squash, broccoli, bell peppers, black pepper, 2 tablespoons oil, and 3/4 teaspoon salt on a large rimmed baking sheet. Spread in an even layer. Bake vegetables, turning over halfway through, until tender and browned, about 25 minutes.

Step 2

Stir together mole and 2 tablespoons hot water in a small microwavable bowl until smooth. Microwave on High until just steaming, about 15 seconds. Whisk in lime juice, honey, remaining 2 tablespoons oil, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Step 3

Divide rice among bowls; top with vegetables. Drizzle with mole mixture, and sprinkle with peanuts. Garnish with cilantro.

Also appeared in: Health, October, 2020

