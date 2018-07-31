- Calories per serving 407
- Fat per serving 21g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 130mg
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 31g
- Carbohydrates per serving 21g
- Sugar per serving 14g
- Sodium per serving 699mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 33mg
Jerk Chicken Drumsticks with Mango Jicama Sauce
How to Make It
Preheat a gas grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F). Stir together thyme, allspice, cayenne, ginger, 1 tablespoon of the oil, and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt in a large bowl until combined. Add drumsticks; toss to coat.
Place chicken on lightly oiled grill grates; grill, covered, turning occasionally, until charred and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 165°F, 16 to 18 minutes. (Alternative cooking method: Preheat oven to 475°F. Place a wire rack on a rimmed baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. Place chicken on rack. Bake in preheated oven until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 165°F, about 18 minutes.)
While chicken cooks, whisk together lime juice, honey, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Add mangos, jicama, cabbage, and scallions; toss to coat. Serve chicken with slaw.