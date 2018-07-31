Jerk Chicken Drumsticks with Mango Jicama Sauce

Christopher Testani; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
4
Paige Grandjean
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 teaspoon fine sea salt, divided
  • 8 chicken drumsticks (2 1/2 lb.)
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 2 medium mangos, peeled and cut into matchsticks (2 cups)
  • 1 8-oz. jicama, peeled and cut into matchsticks
  • 1 cup shredded red cabbage (from 1 small head)
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced on an angle (1/4 cup)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 407
  • Fat per serving 21g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 130mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 31g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 21g
  • Sugar per serving 14g
  • Sodium per serving 699mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 33mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat a gas grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F). Stir together thyme, allspice, cayenne, ginger, 1 tablespoon of the oil, and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt in a large bowl until combined. Add drumsticks; toss to coat.

Step 2

Place chicken on lightly oiled grill grates; grill, covered, turning occasionally, until charred and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 165°F, 16 to 18 minutes. (Alternative cooking method: Preheat oven to 475°F. Place a wire rack on a rimmed baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. Place chicken on rack. Bake in preheated oven until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 165°F, about 18 minutes.)

Step 3

While chicken cooks, whisk together lime juice, honey, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Add mangos, jicama, cabbage, and scallions; toss to coat. Serve chicken with slaw.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up