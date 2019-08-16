Greg DuPree
Skip the syrup! Use waffles to sandwich savory ham and cheese, sweet preserves, and a bit of veg for a healthy start.
How to Make It
Step 1
Prepare waffles according to package directions. Let cool slightly, about 2 minutes.
Step 2
Spread goat cheese evenly on 1 side of 2 of the waffles; top each with 1 ham slice and 1/2 cup arugula. Spread preserves evenly on 1 side of remaining 2 waffles; place preserves sides down, on arugula-topped waffles.
Also appeared in: Health, September, 2019