Jammy Goat Cheese Waffle Sandwiches

Greg DuPree
Active Time
10 Mins
Total Time
10 Mins
Yield
Serves: 2
By Julia Levy

Skip the syrup! Use waffles to sandwich savory ham and cheese, sweet preserves, and a bit of veg for a healthy start.

Ingredients

  • 4 frozen multigrain waffles
  • 2 tablespoons creamy goat cheese (1 oz.)
  • 1 ounce thinly sliced deli ham (2 slices)
  • 1 cup baby arugula
  • 2 tablespoons cherry preserves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 269
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Cholesterol per serving 19mg
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 39g
  • Sugar per serving 14g
  • Sodium per serving 538mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 98mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare waffles according to package directions. Let cool slightly, about 2 minutes.

Step 2

Spread goat cheese evenly on 1 side of 2 of the waffles; top each with 1 ham slice and 1/2 cup arugula. Spread preserves evenly on 1 side of remaining 2 waffles; place preserves sides down, on arugula-topped waffles.

Also appeared in: Health, September, 2019

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement