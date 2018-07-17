Although you may have an arsenal of classic cocktails to turn to, it can be a real struggle to create a mocktail that is just as delicious or impressive. When friends come over, we want to be able to offer options other than booze and sparkling water that are still exciting, tasty, and fun. And virgin drinks actually make happy hour a whole lot healthier.

Enter your new favorite summer mocktail: the Jalapeño-Ginger Spritz. A marriage between a Moscow Mule and a Margarita (sans alcohol), it takes literally five minutes to mix, and only requires a handful of ingredients: fresh lime juice, jalapeño slices, ginger beer, club soda, and ice. Really, that’s it. Most of these items you may already find in your fridge at home, and if not, they can be easily picked up at your local supermarket.

We recommend serving this summertime beverage in a tall Collins glass with garnished jalapeño slices at your next outdoor barbeque or themed dinner party (we’re looking at you, Taco Tuesday). These refreshing spritzers are guaranteed to be a hit with all your friends and family!

Psst. If you love this virgin-version, and want to spike it, here’s how: per serving, add three tablespoons (1 1/2 ounces) tequila to lime juice and jalapeño mixture, and just reduce the club soda to two tablespoons per serving.