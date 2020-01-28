Italian Wedding Soup

Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Robin Bashinsky

Tender turkey meatballs add plenty of savory flavor to this hearty, vegetable-packed soup. Poaching the meatballs directly in the broth is one trick to making it taste so rich; another is to add a Parmesan rind while the broth simmers.

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces 93% lean ground turkey
  • 3 tablespoons dry whole-wheat breadcrumbs
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 cup chopped yellow onion
  • 1 cup chopped celery
  • 1 cup chopped carrots
  • 6 cups unsalted chicken stock
  • 1 (2-in.) Parmesan cheese rind
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 cup uncooked whole-wheat Israeli couscous
  • 2 cups chopped zucchini
  • 1 cup chopped yellow squash
  • 3 cups packed fresh baby spinach
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 406
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 25mg
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 49g
  • Sugar per serving 7g
  • Sodium per serving 752mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 138mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Gently combine turkey, breadcrumbs, oregano, and 1 tablespoon of the oil in a bowl. Shape mixture into 28 small, 1/2-inch balls.

Step 2

Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add onion, celery, and carrots, and cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are softened, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in stock, Parmesan rind, and salt; bring to a boil. Add couscous; cook, stirring occasionally, 7 minutes. Add meatballs, zucchini, and squash; cook, stirring occasionally, until meatballs are cooked through and vegetables are crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in spinach and parsley. Remove and discard Parmesan rind.

Step 3

Ladle soup into bowls; sprinkle each serving with 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan.

Also appeared in: Health, March, 2020

