Huev-Oats Rancheros

Active Time
45 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
4
Make your morning bowl savory instead of sweet, and then pile on the veg. This Tex-Mex-inspired oatmeal gets folate and vitamin K from spinach, protein and fiber from beans, and more nutritional perks—not to mention loads of flavor—from the pico de gallo, scallions, and chile.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups unsalted vegetable stock
  • 1 1/2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 4 cups chopped baby spinach (4 oz.)
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 large yellow bell pepper, sliced
  • 1 medium-size white onion, sliced
  • 1 15-oz. can no-salt-added black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 cup pico de gallo
  • 4 large eggs
  • 2 scallions, sliced
  • 1 small jalapeño chile, sliced into rounds
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 398
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Cholesterol per serving 186g
  • Fiber per serving 10g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 51g
  • Sugar per serving 6g
  • Sodium per serving 696mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Calcium per serving 167mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place stock and oats in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, stirring often, until oats are tender and mixture has thickened, about 10 minutes. Add spinach; cook, stirring often, until wilted, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in 1 teaspoon of the cumin and ½ teaspoon of the salt. Cover to keep warm.

Step 2

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add bell pepper, onion, and remaining 1 teaspoon cumin and ¼ teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring often, until vegetables are tender and lightly browned, 6 to 8 minutes.

Step 3

Meanwhile, stir together beans and pico de gallo in a medium bowl. Set aside.

Step 4

Transfer bell pepper mixture to a plate; wipe skillet clean and return to heat over medium-low. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to skillet. Crack eggs into skillet; cook to desired degree of doneness, about 4 minutes for over-easy.

Step 5

Divide oat-spinach mixture among 4 bowls; top evenly with bell pepper mixture, bean salsa, and eggs. Sprinkle bowls evenly with scallions, jalapeño slices, and black pepper. Serve hot.

