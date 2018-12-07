Make your morning bowl savory instead of sweet, and then pile on the veg. This Tex-Mex-inspired oatmeal gets folate and vitamin K from spinach, protein and fiber from beans, and more nutritional perks—not to mention loads of flavor—from the pico de gallo, scallions, and chile.
How to Make It
Place stock and oats in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, stirring often, until oats are tender and mixture has thickened, about 10 minutes. Add spinach; cook, stirring often, until wilted, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in 1 teaspoon of the cumin and ½ teaspoon of the salt. Cover to keep warm.
Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add bell pepper, onion, and remaining 1 teaspoon cumin and ¼ teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring often, until vegetables are tender and lightly browned, 6 to 8 minutes.
Meanwhile, stir together beans and pico de gallo in a medium bowl. Set aside.
Transfer bell pepper mixture to a plate; wipe skillet clean and return to heat over medium-low. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to skillet. Crack eggs into skillet; cook to desired degree of doneness, about 4 minutes for over-easy.
Divide oat-spinach mixture among 4 bowls; top evenly with bell pepper mixture, bean salsa, and eggs. Sprinkle bowls evenly with scallions, jalapeño slices, and black pepper. Serve hot.
Also appeared in: , January, 2019