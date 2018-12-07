How to Make It

Step 1 Place stock and oats in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, stirring often, until oats are tender and mixture has thickened, about 10 minutes. Add spinach; cook, stirring often, until wilted, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in 1 teaspoon of the cumin and ½ teaspoon of the salt. Cover to keep warm.

Step 2 Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add bell pepper, onion, and remaining 1 teaspoon cumin and ¼ teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring often, until vegetables are tender and lightly browned, 6 to 8 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, stir together beans and pico de gallo in a medium bowl. Set aside.

Step 4 Transfer bell pepper mixture to a plate; wipe skillet clean and return to heat over medium-low. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to skillet. Crack eggs into skillet; cook to desired degree of doneness, about 4 minutes for over-easy.