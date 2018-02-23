Hot Glazed Pork Chops with Arugula and Walnut Salad

Mittera Group/The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cooking Time
10 Mins
Yield
4
By Health.com

Pecans or almonds can be used instead of walnuts. Any type of croutons can be used for the salad.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons orange marmalade
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • Several drops hot pepper sauce
  • 1 1/2 pounds thin-cut boneless pork chops (1/2 inch thick)
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Arugula and Walnut Salad
  • 8 cups washed, ready-to-eat arugula
  • 1 cup coarsely chopped walnuts
  • 1/4 cup reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing
  • 2 cups whole-wheat croutons (about 4 ounces)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 580
  • Total fat per serving 27g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7.6g
  • Trans fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 95mg
  • Sodium per serving 580mg
  • Potassium per serving 1085mg
  • Total carbohydrate per serving 37g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Sugars per serving 21g
  • Protein per serving 52g

How to Make It

Step 1

Mix together marmalade and mustard in a small bowl. Add a few drops of hot pepper sauce. Set aside.

Step 2

Remove visible fat from pork chops. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.

Step 3

Add pork chops and sauté 3 minutes. Turn, cover with a lid, and cook 2 more minutes. A meat thermometer inserted into pork should read 145°F. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and transfer to individual dinner plates.

Step 4

Add marmalade mixture to the skillet and sauté for 30 seconds or until marmalade melts, scraping up any brown bits in the pan. Spoon sauce over pork and serve.

Step 5

Divide the arugula among 4 plates. Add the walnuts. Drizzle the salad with the dressing and sprinkle croutons on top.

This recipe excerpted from The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook. ©2018 by the American Diabetes Association. Available at ShopDiabetes.org.

You May Like

Read More