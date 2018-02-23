Hot Glazed Pork Chops with Arugula and Walnut Salad

Pecans or almonds can be used instead of walnuts. Any type of croutons can be used for the salad.
How to Make It
Mix together marmalade and mustard in a small bowl. Add a few drops of hot pepper sauce. Set aside.
Remove visible fat from pork chops. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.
Add pork chops and sauté 3 minutes. Turn, cover with a lid, and cook 2 more minutes. A meat thermometer inserted into pork should read 145°F. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and transfer to individual dinner plates.
Add marmalade mixture to the skillet and sauté for 30 seconds or until marmalade melts, scraping up any brown bits in the pan. Spoon sauce over pork and serve.
Divide the arugula among 4 plates. Add the walnuts. Drizzle the salad with the dressing and sprinkle croutons on top.
This recipe excerpted from The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook. ©2018 by the American Diabetes Association. Available at ShopDiabetes.org.