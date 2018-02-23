Hot Glazed Pork Chops with Arugula and Walnut Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Mix together marmalade and mustard in a small bowl. Add a few drops of hot pepper sauce. Set aside.

Step 2 Remove visible fat from pork chops. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.

Step 3 Add pork chops and sauté 3 minutes. Turn, cover with a lid, and cook 2 more minutes. A meat thermometer inserted into pork should read 145°F. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and transfer to individual dinner plates.

Step 4 Add marmalade mixture to the skillet and sauté for 30 seconds or until marmalade melts, scraping up any brown bits in the pan. Spoon sauce over pork and serve.