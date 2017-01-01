Horseradish Potatoes with Smoked Trout

Active Time
10 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
4
Robin Bashinsky
October 2016

Go fish: It's never too early in the morning to get in your daily dose of disease-fighting omega-3s.

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces baby new potatoes, cut into 3/4- to 1-inch wedges
  • 2 tablespoons white vinegar
  • 4 large eggs
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 5-ounce pkg. baby spinach
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon prepared horseradish
  • 4 ounces smoked trout, flaked
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 263
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 208mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 18g
  • Sodium per serving 368mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 77mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place potatoes in a large saucepan; cover with cool water. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, 12 to 14 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer potatoes to a plate lined with paper towels. Add vinegar to simmering water in saucepan. Break eggs into individual cups and slip into water, 1 at a time, as close as possible to the surface. Simmer until whites are set and yolks are still runny, 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer eggs to a separate paper towel-lined plate. 

Step 2

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add potatoes, salt, and pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until very lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Add spinach; cook, stirring often, until wilted, about 1 minute and 30 seconds. Stir in horseradish. 

Step 3

Divide hash among 4 plates. Top with trout and poached eggs. Serve with lemon wedges. 

