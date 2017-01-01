Step 1

Place potatoes in a large saucepan; cover with cool water. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, 12 to 14 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer potatoes to a plate lined with paper towels. Add vinegar to simmering water in saucepan. Break eggs into individual cups and slip into water, 1 at a time, as close as possible to the surface. Simmer until whites are set and yolks are still runny, 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer eggs to a separate paper towel-lined plate.