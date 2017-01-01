Horseradish-and- Herb-Crusted Beef Tenderloin

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 15 Mins
Yield
12 servings
Look for grass-fed beef, which is higher in immune-boosting conjugated linoleic acid than conventional beef.

Ingredients

  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • 6 ounces fresh horseradish, peeled
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1 3-lb. center-cut beef tenderloin roast, trimmed
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 183
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 68mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 23g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 4g
  • Sodium per serving 346mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 33mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°F. Place a rack in a large roasting pan or large rimmed baking sheet; coat rack with cooking spray. Shred horseradish using the large holes of a box grater (or use a food processor with the grater attachment) to measure 1 cup. Combine horseradish, parsley, thyme, rosemary and garlic in a small bowl.

Step 2

Pat tenderloin dry with paper towels; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Combine oil and mustard in a small bowl; brush mixture over beef. Sprinkle horseradish mixture over beef to coat, pressing to adhere. Place on rack.

Step 3

Bake tenderloin until a thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 130°F for medium-rare, about 45 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board; let stand for 15 minutes before slicing.

