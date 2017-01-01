Honeyed Frozen Yogurt With Berry Swirl

Active Time
30 Mins
Total (includes freezing) Time
5 Hours 30 Mins
Yield
8
Yogurt brands vary a lot in tartness. Taste yours to see whether you want to cut back on the honey.

Ingredients

  • Berry jam:
  • 8 ounces frozen mixed berries
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 2 teaspoons white balsamic vinegar
  • Frozen yogurt:
  • 3 cups cold plain yogurt
  • 1/2 cup cold half-and-half
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 186
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 18mg
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 35g
  • Sodium per serving 50mg
  • Iron per serving 0mg
  • Calcium per serving 133mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Make berry jam: Combine berries and honey in a small saucepan over medium heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until berries have thawed and honey has melted, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until syrupy, about 13 minutes. Stir in vinegar. Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature. Chill until cold, at least 1 hour. Store in the refrigerator in an airtight container until ready to use.

Step 2

Make frozen yogurt: Place an 8-by-4-inch freezer-safe container in freezer for at least 30 minutes. Whisk together yogurt, half-and-half, honey, and vanilla in a bowl until completely smooth, about 1 minute. (Mixture should be cold before whisking. If it has warmed at all, chill until cold before whisking.)

Step 3

Pour yogurt mixture into freezer bowl of a 1- to 1 1/2-quart electric ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer’s instructions until it forms the consistency of a thick milkshake, 17 to 19 minutes. Spread half of yogurt mixture in frozen container.

Step 4

Dollop half of berry jam on top and swirl into yogurt mixture using a cold knife. Repeat with remaining yogurt mixture and berry jam. Gently press a piece of parchment directly onto yogurt mixture; wrap container tightly with plastic wrap. Freeze until easily scooped, at least 4 hours.

