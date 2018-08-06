Step 4

While the meatballs are in the oven, place sriracha, honey, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, garlic, and ginger in a small saucepan over medium heat ; whisk to combine. Bring to a boil, whisking continuously. Once the sauce is boiling, reduce heat. Take 1 to 2 tablespoons of the sauce out of the saucepan and put in a small bowl. Add cornstarch and stir with a fork. Once combined, add the mixture back to the saucepan (to help sauce thicken ). Simmer the sauce for about 10 minutes. When the meatballs are done, place them into the saucepan and toss to coat .