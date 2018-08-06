- Calories per serving 212
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 100mg
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 20g
- Carbohydrates per serving 14g
- Sugar per serving 7g
- Sodium per serving 475mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 30mg
Honey Sriracha Meatballs
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375 °F. Line a baking sheet with foil. Spray with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
In a large bowl, mix together ground turkey, bread crumbs, eggs, green onions, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Once combined, shape into about 1.5 -inch balls (roughly 40 meatballs ). Place on baking sheet , spaced well apart .
Bake the meatballs for about 25 minutes , or until they are browned and cooked through.
While the meatballs are in the oven, place sriracha, honey, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, garlic, and ginger in a small saucepan over medium heat ; whisk to combine. Bring to a boil, whisking continuously. Once the sauce is boiling, reduce heat. Take 1 to 2 tablespoons of the sauce out of the saucepan and put in a small bowl. Add cornstarch and stir with a fork. Once combined, add the mixture back to the saucepan (to help sauce thicken ). Simmer the sauce for about 10 minutes. When the meatballs are done, place them into the saucepan and toss to coat .
Add 4 meatballs to a container with some rice or quinoa, if desired. Top with sesame seeds, if desired, and more green onions. Meatballs will keep, refrigerated, up to 4 days.