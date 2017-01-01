How to Make It

Step 1 1 Preheat oven to 325°F. Place 1 tablespoon of the honey in each of 6 6-ounce custard cups or ramekins. Freeze for 5 minutes.

Step 2 2 Whisk together milk, eggs, vanilla, salt and remaining 4 tablespoons honey in a bowl until well combined. Pour mixture carefully through a fine wire-mesh strainer into prepared custard cups.

Step 3 3 Place custard cups in a 13-by- 9-inch baking dish. Pour boiling water into dish to a depth of ¾ inch. Bake until custards are almost set but still slightly jiggly in centers, about 35 minutes. Transfer custard cups to a wire rack; let cool for 30 minutes. Cover custard cups and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight.