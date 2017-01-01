Honey Flan

Active Time
15 Mins
Total (includes 4 hours chilling) Time
5 Hours 20 Mins
Yield
6 servings
Deb Wise
January 2017

The lighter your honey, the subtler its flavor. Any kind will work—it depends on your preference. Clover or orange blossom are light; buckwheat honey is dark.

Ingredients

  • 10 tablespoons raw honey
  • 2 1/4 cups whole milk
  • 5 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 224
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 164mg
  • Fiber per serving 0g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 34g
  • Sodium per serving 197mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 129mg

How to Make It

Step 1

1 Preheat oven to 325°F. Place 1 tablespoon of the honey in each of 6 6-ounce custard cups or ramekins. Freeze for 5 minutes.

Step 2

2 Whisk together milk, eggs, vanilla, salt and remaining 4 tablespoons honey in a bowl until well combined. Pour mixture carefully through a fine wire-mesh strainer into prepared custard cups.

Step 3

3 Place custard cups in a 13-by- 9-inch baking dish. Pour boiling water into dish to a depth of ¾ inch. Bake until custards are almost set but still slightly jiggly in centers, about 35 minutes. Transfer custard cups to a wire rack; let cool for 30 minutes. Cover custard cups and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight.

Step 4

4 Run a knife around edges of custard cups to loosen flans; invert onto serving plates.

