Hibiscus Ginger Tonic

Yield
2
Beth Lipton

“Ginger has compounds called gingerols that have anti-inflammatory benefits,” says Josh Axe, a natural-medicine specialist. Another component of ginger supports digestion to help you break down food. “When foods aren’t broken down, they start to ferment in the gut,” explains Axe. “That’s what causes gas and bloating.” Hibiscus contains polyphenols that can help calm the digestive system. (Pregnant women should not consume hibiscus.)

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons (0.2 oz.) dried hibiscus flowers
  • 1 1-in. piece fresh ginger, peeled and sliced
  • 1/2 teaspoon raw honey or more to taste (optional)

How to Make It

Place hibiscus flowers and ginger in a large mug. Pour 2 cups boiling water over and let steep for 10 minutes. Strain, stir in honey if desired, and serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up