- Calories per serving 231
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 9mg
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrates per serving 27g
- Sodium per serving 119mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 27mg
Hempseed Maple-Pecan Popcorn Balls
They’re a satisfying combo of crunchy and delicious.
If you’re anything like us here at Health, you’re always on the hunt for snacks that are tasty, satisfying, and packed with nutrients. Those multi-taskers are sometimes hard to come by. Most packaged snacks are loaded with sugar or salt, and leave you with worse cravings than you had before.
But if you make your own bites, snacking can be a totally different story: Take these hempseed maple-pecan popcorn balls. The maple lends just the right amount of sweetness, while the popcorn, hempseed, and pecans offer fiber and protein.
Plus, the balls are simple to make and easy to pack. And they’re vegan too, so a great option for anyone with a plant-based diet.
Keep some at your desk at work, or stash them in your bag. The delicious, crunchy treat is sure to get you through your afternoon slump, and help you power through till your next meal.
How to Make It
Melt oil in a dutch oven over medium-high heat; swirl to coat. Add popcorn; cover and cook, shaking pot frequently, until kernels pop, about 3 minutes. When popping slows down, remove pot from heat. Let stand until popping stops, about 1 minute. Pour popcorn into a large bowl coated with cooking spray. Stir in pecans and hempseed.
Stir together sugar and ¼ cup water in a medium, heavy pan; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until sugar dissolves, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in syrup, butter, and salt; cook over medium-high heat until a candy thermometer registers 300°F, about 12 minutes. Remove pan from heat; stir in vanilla.
Immediately pour hot syrup mixture over popcorn mixture; toss to coat. Let cool for 1 minute. Carefully form mixture into 10 3-inch balls, being sure not to compact them too tightly. Place on parchment and let cool completely.