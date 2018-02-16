- Calories per serving 278
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 6mg
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrates per serving 28g
- Sugar per serving 7g
- Sodium per serving 657mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 219mg
Hearty Sweet Potato-and-Kale Soup
Please pass a bowl (or two) this way.
Cold days call for a hot bowl of something tasty. With this Sweet Potato and Kale Soup, you’ll stay warm and satiated all season long.
Sweet potatoes are health superstars, containing loads of vitamin A as well as vitamin C and some calcium, potassium, and iron. One medium-size potato also delivers 4 grams of dietary fiber and contains no fat.
And we all know about kale. Each serving provides a day's worth of vitamin C, twice the recommended daily amount of vitamin A, and about seven times more vitamin K than the minimum recommendation. Kale also delivers minerals and fatty acids.
By combining sweet potatoes and kale with tomatoes and protein-filled cannellini beans, you get a delicious, hearty soup that works as a meal for lunch or dinner. Check out this video to see how you can mix most of the ingredients listed in this recipe in a Dutch oven and top with homemade pesto.
How to Make It
Heat grapeseed oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high. Add onion, and cook, stirring often, until transparent and tender, about 4 minutes. Add garlic, black pepper, crushed red pepper, and 3/4 teaspoon of the salt; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add broth, sweet potato, and tomatoes; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium; cook until sweet potato is almost tender, about 10 minutes. Add beans and kale, and cook until kale has wilted, about 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, place parsley, hazelnuts, olive oil, water, lemon juice, 1 ounce of the Parmesan, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small food processor or blender. Process until smooth, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Divide soup among 6 bowls; drizzle each with 1 1/2 tablespoons of the pesto, and sprinkle evenly with remaining Parmesan.