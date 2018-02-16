Please pass a bowl (or two) this way.

Cold days call for a hot bowl of something tasty. With this Sweet Potato and Kale Soup, you’ll stay warm and satiated all season long.

Sweet potatoes are health superstars, containing loads of vitamin A as well as vitamin C and some calcium, potassium, and iron. One medium-size potato also delivers 4 grams of dietary fiber and contains no fat.

And we all know about kale. Each serving provides a day's worth of vitamin C, twice the recommended daily amount of vitamin A, and about seven times more vitamin K than the minimum recommendation. Kale also delivers minerals and fatty acids.

By combining sweet potatoes and kale with tomatoes and protein-filled cannellini beans, you get a delicious, hearty soup that works as a meal for lunch or dinner. Check out this video to see how you can mix most of the ingredients listed in this recipe in a Dutch oven and top with homemade pesto.