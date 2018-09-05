Hazelnut Waffles with Blackberries

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
6
JULIA LEVY

Made with nut meal and oat flour, these waffles are OK for your gluten-free besties!

Ingredients

  • 1 cup (about 3 3/8 oz.) hazelnut meal
  • 1 cup (3 1/4 oz.) oat flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 2 large eggs, separated
  • 2 tablespoons melted coconut oil
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 3 tablespoons pure maple syrup, divided
  • 1 cup plain 2% Greek yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest, plus more for garnish (from 1 lemon)
  • 1 cup fresh blackberries, halved
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 324
  • Fat per serving 20g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 64mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 27g
  • Sugar per serving 9g
  • Sodium per serving 244mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 122mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat a waffle iron. Whisk together hazelnut meal, oat flour, baking soda, salt, and cardamom in a medium bowl until blended. Make a well in center. Add milk, yolks, coconut oil, vanilla, and 2 tablespoons of the syrup to well, and whisk until completely blended.

Step 2

Stir together yogurt and lemon zest in a small bowl. Combine blackberries and remaining 1 tablespoon maple syrup in a separate small bowl.

Step 3

Beat egg whites in a separate bowl with an electric mixer on high speed until stiff peaks form, about 2 minutes. Fold whites into hazelnut mixture. Spray iron liberally with cooking spray. Pour batter into each waffle iron cavity (use 1/3 cup for a Belgian iron; 1/4 cup for standard); cook until browned and lightly crisp on edges, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a serving plate. Repeat with rest of batter.

Step 4

Top with yogurt mixture and berries; garnish with lemon zest. Serve immediately.

